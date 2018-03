Athens, WV (WOAY) – The Mountain Lions swept Wheeling Jesuit 3-1 in both of their games earlier this afternoon at Anderson Field. Concord opens their Mountain East play 2-0 and improves to 8-6 overall while Wheeling Jesuit falls to 0-2 in their conference play and 1-9 overall.

The Mountain Lions will stay in Athens to host a doubleheader with West Liberty Monday at 1:00 p.m and 3:00 p.m

