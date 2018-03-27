Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Concord Announces 2018 Football Schedule

Matt DigbyBy Mar 27, 2018, 15:30 pm

WOAY – Concord football announced its 2018 schedule Tuesday, with the Mountain Lions scheduled to host five games in Athens against Mountain East opponents.

Paul Price’s team will open the year September 1st at West Virginia Wesleyan, before its lone Thursday night contest with the University of Charleston. Concord will also play a non-conference opponent for a third straight year, traveling to UNC Pembroke on October 20.

The Mountain Lions’ spring game is April 21 in Athens.

Complete 2018 schedule: 9/1 at West Virginia Wesleyan; 9/6 vs. Charleston; 9/15 at UVa-Wise; 9/22 vs. Notre Dame College; 9/29 at Shepherd; 10/6 vs. Glenville State; 10/13 at West Virginia State; 10/20 at UNC Pembroke; 10/27 vs. West Liberty; 11/3 at Fairmont State; 11/10 vs. Urbana

