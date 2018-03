BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-car accident in Raleigh County.

Two-cars crashed on Route 19 at the stoplight of the Maple Fork Road exit. Debris is covering both sides of 19 and officials say there will be delays until it is cleared.

It is unknown what caused the accident or how many injuries at the time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

Comments