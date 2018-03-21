Calhoun County man arrested after deputies find explosive materials

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — A man in Calhoun County is facing charges after deputies said he was found with illegal possession of destructive devices.

Ricky D. Boatright, 51, of Mount Zion is charged with 143 felony counts of illegal possession of destructive devices or explosive materials.

Boatright was arrested March 16 by the sheriff’s office, according to a post on the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The explosive devices were discovered by officers after a search warrant was obtained March 14 for Boatright’s residence, deputies said.

Each count carries a possible sentence of 1 to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Comments