Burglary Increase Throughout Fayette County

Fayette County., WV (WOAY) – Recently there has been a slight increase throughout Fayette County in burglaries.

Over the last week, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has been dispatched to multiple reports of burglaries through out the county. Just this week alone there has been four Fayette County burglaries.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says the increase can be considered due to the on-going drug epidemic in WV,

“I think the increase is due to our drug problem and it all boils down to epidemic it’s past epidemic pandemic if you want to call it that. We’re in a bad time right now in Fayette County.”

The Fayette County Sheriffs Department is asking all citizens to please be aware of your surroundings, and recommends investing in items such as security systems and also participating in neighborly watch groups.

