Brumage Steps Down as Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – Effective today, March 23, 2018, Dr. Michael Brumage has resigned as director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy. He was appointed to the position on February 5, 2018, by Gov. Jim Justice.

“I deeply appreciate the opportunity to have served the state in this capacity,” Brumage said. “I am committed to the health and well-being of all West Virginians and can do so best through my work with the West Virginia University School of Public Health, away from the distractions of recent events. I hope people will recognize the hard work, talent, and professionalism of all of the people at the Department of Health and Human Resources.”

Susie Mullens, program manager of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, will assume the role of interim director.

DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said, “I am extremely grateful to Dr. Brumage for his service to the state of West Virginia. We have much work to do in this fight against substance use and plan to forge ahead with this mission.”

