Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s Class AAA quarterfinal between Woodrow Wilson and Martinsburg.

The Bulldogs had the momentum in the first half, leading 26-18 at halftime. However, the Flying Eagles responded to tie the game at 37 after three, before Martinsburg regained momentum to win 58-48. Mikey Penn led Woodrow Wilson with 16 points, while Grant Harmon scored 19 for Martinsburg.

Comments