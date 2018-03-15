Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Boys Class AA Quarterfinals: Winfield vs. Westside

Matt DigbyBy Mar 15, 2018, 00:54 am

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Winfield used a third-quarter run to win 68-65 against Westside in a Class AA state quarterfinal Wednesday morning.

The Renegades began the game on a 7-0, and went into halftime with a 32-29 lead. After trading the lead multiple times, the Generals took the lead late in the third and were up by as many as nine before Westside began trimming the deficit.

Shane Jenkins led Westside (20-6) with 18 points, while Corey Hatfield contributed 13; Hatfield had a look at a game-tying three from the right corner that went off the rim in the final seconds. Braeden McGrew scored 16 points for Winfield, which faces Chapmanville Friday morning.

