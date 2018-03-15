Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Boys Class AA Quarterfinals: Bluefield vs. Philip Barbour

Matt DigbyBy Mar 15, 2018, 00:41 am

Charleston, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – Bluefield boys basketball was involved in a back-and-forth contest with Philip Barbour Wednesday night, with the Colts winning 57-56 in a Class AA state quarterfinal.

The Beavers established momentum in the second quarter, taking a 33-27 lead into halftime. Mookie Collier continued to make key plays in the second half, finishing with 27 points. Braeden Crews contributed 15 points for Bluefield (19-5).

Philip Barbour was led by 27 points from Cole Whited, who connected on all 13 of his field goal attempts. The Colts advance to the Class AA semifinal, facing top seed Fairmont Senior on Friday afternoon.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

