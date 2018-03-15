Bluefield Police Officer Sues WV State Police Over Deadly Crash

BLUEFIELD– A city police officer in West Virginia is suing state police over a crash that stemmed from a multi-unit police chase and killed another officer.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Bluefield police Sgt. Joseph Danieley on Feb. 28 filed a complaint against West Virginia State Police and Trooper K.A. Filer in connection with the 2017 crash.

The lawsuit says the death of Bluefield Lt. Aaron Crook and injuries to then-K-9 Officer Danieley were caused by officers “approaching the location at excessive speeds and colliding with the police cruisers already at the scene.” Danieley and Crook were attempting to detain a suspected drunken driver.

State Police Deputy Superintendent Lt. Col. D.L. Bowles has said the crash was caused by multiple factors. He said Wednesday he can’t comment on pending litigation

