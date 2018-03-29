Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bluefield Men Found With Stolen Items in Princeton

Rachel AyersBy Mar 29, 2018, 16:05 pm

PRINCETON– Two men are facing several charges after being caught with stolen items.

Corey Ball, 18 of Bluefield, is charged with entering without breaking and petit larceny. Steven Dunker, 20 of Bluefield, is charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property, obstruction, entering without breaking and petit larceny.

The men were caught after police were called when people noticed the two messing with cars on Thorn Street. Officers found them with stolen items on them. The two also admitted to kicking in the windows and breaking into the Advent Christian Church on Prince Street.

At first Dunker denied breaking into the church. Dunker also provided police with a false first name at first.

