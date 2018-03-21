Bluefield Man Arrested For Drugs

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Bluefield man was arrested for drugs, pills, and cash.

On March 18, 2018 at 0300 hours Patrolman D.R. Barker made a traffic stop on Old Bramwell Road in the City limits of Bluefield, WV. K-9 Officer J.D. Hawks was called to the scene with his K-9 partner Gregor.

A vehicle search was conducted and K-9 Gregor was able to locate the following: 2.3 grams white powdery substance (believed to be cocaine); Alprazolam (27); Diazepam (33); Lorazepam (27);1.1 grams of marijuana and $2021.00 USD currency.

Arrested was Hunter Thompson, and he was charged with: Drug Paraphernalia; Possession with Intent; Improper Turn and Defective Equipment.

Thompson was taken to Bluefield City Jail where he was processed and arraigned.

