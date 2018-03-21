Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Bluefield Man Arrested For Drugs
CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Bluefield Man Arrested For Drugs

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 21, 2018, 10:10 am

19
0

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A Bluefield man was arrested for drugs, pills, and cash.

On March 18, 2018 at 0300 hours Patrolman D.R. Barker made a traffic stop on Old Bramwell Road in the City limits of Bluefield, WV. K-9 Officer J.D. Hawks was called to the scene with his K-9 partner Gregor.

A vehicle search was conducted and K-9 Gregor was able to locate the following: 2.3 grams white powdery substance (believed to be cocaine); Alprazolam (27); Diazepam (33); Lorazepam (27);1.1 grams of marijuana and $2021.00 USD currency.

Arrested was Hunter Thompson, and he was charged with: Drug Paraphernalia; Possession with Intent; Improper Turn and Defective Equipment.

Thompson was taken to Bluefield City Jail where he was processed and arraigned.

Comments

comments

Previous PostVirginia State Police Are Asking Motorist To Stay Off The Roads, Over 200 Wrecks Reported
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: