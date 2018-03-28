EducationLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Bluefield College Scholarship to Aid Criminal Justice Students
By Daniella HankeyMar 28, 2018, 17:14 pm
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- Bluefield College will provide vital financial aid to CRJ students with the establishment of the Walls-Farmer Criminal Justice Scholarship.
The Walls-Farmer Criminal Justice Scholarship will pay tribute to Dr. Kelly Walls, a professor of criminal justice who has served on faculty at BC since 1998, and Dr. Kim Farmer, professor and chair of the Department of Criminal Justice who joined the BC faculty nearly three decades ago.
Students interested in applying or gathering more information about the scholarship should contact the BC Financial Aid Office by email at bccentral@bluefield.edu or by phone at 276-326-4215. Alumni and friends interested in donating to the scholarship fund should visit bluefield.edu/giving or contact the BC Advancement Office by email at ccatron@bluefield.edu or by phone at 276-326-4211.
