Black Knight Country Club Reopening To The Community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- One local and loved by the community Country Club is opening back up very soon.

This is all due to the Beckley City Council approving the purchase of the local country club Black Knight on Tuesday March 27, 2018 this was after the country club closed its doors in December of 2017.

Mayor Rob Rappold of Beckley, is thinking of ways on how to make the overall experience for visitors better than before.

As the announcement of the country club re-opening, many events have already been planned at the venue. The reopening of the country club can be a great aspect for tourism and bring more visitors to the Beckley community.

