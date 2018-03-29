Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley’s 12th Annual Sweet Treats Is Returning!

Daniella HankeyBy Mar 29, 2018, 09:19 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- It’s that time again to reserve spots for Beckley’s 12th Annual Sweet Treats taking place in May.

 

Sweet Treats is the kick-off event for the Rhododendron Festival, held in conjunction with Raleigh County Schools’ Day of the Arts featuring music performed by local students. The Southern WV Preparedness Fair also is part of the event. Please consider using this opportunity to promote your business or organization, and help raise funds for the United Way.

 

Dessert participants provide at least 100, preferably ten dozen (120), samples. Attendees will purchase tickets for samples, and the dessert participants collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Participants may also sell larger dessert portions, other food or items, and/or take orders at their booth. Take advantage of this great opportunity to promote your dessert, and/or your business or charity (such as Relay for Life team, school organizations, ball teams or a specific United Way organization), plus support the United Way cause during this fun community event!

 

The event will take place May 12, 2018 and make sure to get Sweet Treats event details and vendor booth registration form here: https://beckley.org/…/2018/03/sweet-treats-registration-for…

