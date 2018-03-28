Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley U.S. Air Force Airman Graduates From Military Training

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 28, 2018, 15:34 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Air Force Airman Jaylen K. Wallington graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wallington is the son of Teresa and Brian Wallington of Beckley, W.Va.

He is a 2015 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, W.Va.

