Beckley Rotary Club Holds Annual Food Drive

The Beckley Rotary Club held their annual Dave Langford Memorial Food Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The Drive was named to honor the memory of fellow Rotarian Dave Langford.

This Drive assists area Food Pantries with relief after the holidays with several tons of food.

Every year the Beckley Rotary Club solicits financial donations which allow them to purchase

food in bulk. Then the Club distributes the food to the area Food Bank partners.

Rotary Club President Gary Schroeder says this is a chance for the Club to live out their motto.

“It’s a chance that we have once a year to kind of live out our motto of “Service Above Self.” All of these people here today, the volunteers, obviously are serving their community and giving time and effort to their community and it is a great experience,” said Mr. Schroeder.

The Rotary’s main objective is service in the community, in the workplace, and around the globe.

