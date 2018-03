BECKLEY– The Beckley Police Department is warning of a new scam.

The department says they have received complaints from people saying they are getting calls from someone asking fro money. The caller says the funds are for a shop with a cop program.

They say this is a scam. They do not ask for money via phone calls. If you receive a phone call like this you can report it to the Beckley Police Department at 304-265-1720.

