BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a peeping tom.

We have received reports of a peeping tom/trespasser during the night hours in the Greenbrier Estates complex area of Beckley.

If anyone can identify the suspect please contact Detective Priddy or Ptl. Walters at the Beckley Police Department 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP

As is always the case in criminal matters, all subjects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

