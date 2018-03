BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying a man who is suspected of taking copper.

Can you identify? The photo was captured of the suspect who was taking copper out of a home on Bellevue Ln. 3/26/2018 around 1 pm.

If anyone can identify the suspect please contact CPL. Hunter at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.

All subjects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

