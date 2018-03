BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies need your finding a woman.

Rikki Lynn Toney, pictured here, is wanted for Felony Shoplifting and is also wanted on a Felony Circuit Court Capias.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts please call Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1721, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300, Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or 1st Action Bail Bonds at 304-929-3968.

There is a reward for her arrest.

