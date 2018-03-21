BB Gun, Marijuana Found at WV Elementary School

HUNTINGTON (WCHS, TIERSA DAVIS)– The Huntington Police Department is investigating after it said a student brought a BB gun to an elementary school and marijuana was discovered in the desk of another student.

School officials said the gun was discovered about 10 a.m. Wednesday at Central City Elementary. Officials said police quickly responded, and the student in question was taken into police custody. Police said the BB gun looked similar to a revolver.

Police said the 10-year-old student will be charged with possessing a firearm in a school facility.

Jedd Flowers, communications director for Cabell County Schools, said it was a serious violation of student code of conduct and the staff followed the proper protocol in the situation. Flowers said parents were notified shortly after the incident. Flowers said some parents opted to pick up their students, but the school will continue as normal.

No one was injured.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old student was charged with possession of a controlled substance after 1.5 grams of marijuana was discovered inside a desk, police said.

Both students are fifth-graders.

