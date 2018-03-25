FeaturedNewsWatch
Appalachian Power Is Working To Restore Power
By Daniella HankeyMar 25, 2018, 20:16 pm
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Power outages occurred all over West Virginia as the snow storm made a landing last night.
In the aftermath and mess of heavy snow yesterday, crews with Appalachian Power have been working all last night and today to asses the damage due to power lines in southern West Virginia.
AEP reported earlier today that around 12,000 customers were without power last night and this morning.
AEP does advise people to stay away from all downed power lines or sparking equipment and to always keep children and pets away from fallen lines or anything that could be dangerous.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
