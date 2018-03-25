Appalachian Power Is Working To Restore Power

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Power outages occurred all over West Virginia as the snow storm made a landing last night.

In the aftermath and mess of heavy snow yesterday, crews with Appalachian Power have been working all last night and today to asses the damage due to power lines in southern West Virginia.

AEP reported earlier today that around 12,000 customers were without power last night and this morning.

AEP does advise people to stay away from all downed power lines or sparking equipment and to always keep children and pets away from fallen lines or anything that could be dangerous.

