Another child neglect case lands a Oak Hill woman in jail

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – At about 7:20 am Friday morning, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspected drug overdose call at the Shilo Mobile Home Court in Oak Hill. Upon their arrival they found a deceased male from an apparent drug overdose. Also in the home was an adult female, her 4 year old child, and her 13 year old niece.

Deputies determined that the female was under the influence of Xanax, and was unconscious during the course of the male’s overdose. The female, Charliegh Snodgrass, 31 of Oak Hill, was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Gross Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury. She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail after being unable to post the $5,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office.

The 13 year old was released to a family member and the 4 year old was released to Child Protective Services. Investigators are awaiting an official cause of death report at this time. Deputies are also looking into other potential parties who may have contributed to the male’s overdose.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.B. Hudson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

