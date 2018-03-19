BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The annual Empty Bowls event is returning this Saturday, March 24th.

The “Empty Bowls” project is a multi-year endeavor to create clay bowls that will be sold at the Quota Club fundraiser Saturday from, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The event will be held at the Place in Beckley. The whole project is an effort to bring greater awareness to the issue of hunger in our country. The funds raised are distributed among area food banks.

Tickets are $15 a piece and include a choice of a handmade bowl, soup tastings and a dessert. There will also be a silent auction at the event.

Tickets are available at the Youth Museum. For more information please call 304-252-3730.

Comments