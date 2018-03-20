Annual Dave Langford Food Drive Set for March 27

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Rotary Club has set the date for its annual Dave Langford Memorial Food Drive, which provides several tons of food to area food banks.

What: Rotary Club has held the food drive for many years to assist area food pantries with relief after the holidays. The drive was named to honor the memory of fellow Rotarian Dave Langford, whose work with Appalachian Power Company for more than 30 years made him well known to so many.

Why: The food drive continues this year to help ensure our communities are taken care of during their greatest time of need. Each year, Beckley Rotary Club solicits financial donations and then purchases bulk food. Rotarians then gather to distribute the (literally, tons) of food. We work to identify our food bank partners who come to pick up food which is allotted based on need. This year, the partners include Food for Body and Soul, Fishes & Loaves, Whitesville Pettus Food Pantry, Carpenter’s Corner and Salvation Army.

Where: The distribution will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

About Beckley Rotary Club: Rotary’s main objective is service — in the community, in the workplace, and around the globe. The 1.2 million Rotarians who make up more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in nearly every country in the world share a dedication to the ideal of Service Above Self. The Beckley Rotary Club has served our local community since 1921. The Beckley Rotary Club meets at Pasquale’s each week at noon for lunch and a program. Our speakers are drawn from notable leaders in business, government, education and the non-profit world.

