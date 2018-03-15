Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
An Oak Hill Man Is Sentenced To Prison For Domestic Battery

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 15, 2018, 11:41 am

​OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – An Oak Hill man is sentenced to prison for domestic battery

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Larry E. Harrah, II announces that on March 15, 2018, Joshua S. Persinger of Oak Hill was sentenced to one to five years in prison for third offense domestic battery.

​On April 29, 2017, law enforcement responded to a domestic dispute on Webb Lane, Scarbro. The victim was treated for her injuries at a local hospital. Persinger has been previously convicted of several misdemeanor domestic batteries involving other victims.

​This crime was investigated by members of the West Virginia State Police.

