Almost Heaven Photo Contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice, in partnership with the West Virginia Tourism Office, announced a new photo contest, inviting all West Virginians to share their favorite photos for a chance to be featured in the state’s new advertising campaign. The top photos will receive $500.

All photos will be considered for use in the Tourism Offices’ new advertising campaign. Participants are encouraged to share photos that highlight West Virginia’s vast outdoor opportunities, including hunting and fishing, as well as photos that illustrate favorite family pastimes, music, history, dining, arts, culture, and scenic beauty.

To enter the contest, tag your photos using the hashtag #AlmostHeaven on Twitter and Instagram. Like the Tourism Office’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/GoToWV) and add your photo to the contest post. Or, manually upload a photo for consideration using the form below.

The Tourism Office will own the rights to all submitted photos. The cash prize of $500 will only be given to the selected top photos.

The contest will run now through March 28, 2018. Prize winners will be announced via social media in the days following the contest.​

Comments