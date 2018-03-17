FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Almost Heaven Photo Contest
By Daniella HankeyMar 17, 2018, 10:40 am
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice, in partnership with the West Virginia Tourism Office, announced a new photo contest, inviting all West Virginians to share their favorite photos for a chance to be featured in the state’s new advertising campaign. The top photos will receive $500.
All photos will be considered for use in the Tourism Offices’ new advertising campaign. Participants are encouraged to share photos that highlight West Virginia’s vast outdoor opportunities, including hunting and fishing, as well as photos that illustrate favorite family pastimes, music, history, dining, arts, culture, and scenic beauty.
To enter the contest, tag your photos using the hashtag #AlmostHeaven on Twitter and Instagram. Like the Tourism Office’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/GoToWV) and add your photo to the contest post. Or, manually upload a photo for consideration using the form below.
The Tourism Office will own the rights to all submitted photos. The cash prize of $500 will only be given to the selected top photos.
The contest will run now through March 28, 2018. Prize winners will be announced via social media in the days following the contest.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
