A Woman Is In Jail After Stealing A Vehicle And Driving It On Railroad Tracks

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 15, 2018, 15:27 pm

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A couple from Stephenson area came to Mullens Police Department to report that a female had come to their residence and stated her car broke down, it was later determined that she had turned onto the railroad tracks at Amigo and had driven approximately 2 miles toward Stephenson on the tracks.

N and S were contacted to close train traffic and the Wyoming County Sheriffs Dept took over the investigation.

The female Alisha F Jones was transported to Mullens Police Department where officers contacted the sheriff’s office in Irwin Kentucky who advised the vehicle had been reported stolen. Ms. Jones was charged locally and is awaiting warrants to be obtained in Kentucky.

The N and S Railroad police will attempt to remove the vehicle from the tracks later today as Ms. Jones is being held in Southern Regional Jail.

The Wyoming County Sheriffs dept is in charge of the investigation.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

