A Day One Family Will Remember Forever

Daniella HankeyBy Mar 28, 2018

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- “ He took care of his family. His family was first. He loved his children very much,” said Mildred Walker, widow of a distinguished veteran.

 

Those are the emotions that Mildred Walker used to describe her husband, Chester Walker.

 

Chester Walker was a World War II Veteran who passed away at the Beckley Veterans Medical Hospital on November 6, 2009.

 

An emotional but powerful day explained the atmosphere at the Beckley VA Medical Center as Chester Walker’s family finally received the awards that he deserved.

 

The Walker family was presented with long overdue awards by U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito who traveled to the Medical Center to present a Purple Heart and other awards to the family.

 

“For Senator Capito to take this time to come here and do this is very impressive and the staff here at the VA Medical Center were just phenomenal for what they did,” said Gary Walker, son of Chester Walker.

 

Senator Capito shared how this ceremony was special for her as she is the daughter of a veteran who was believed to be like Chester.

 

“They were some good West Virginia boys and it’s kind of a way for me to pay tribute to my dad and at the same time, to pay tribute to the Walkers,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

 

March 28, 2018 is a day that the Walker family will always remember in honor their beloved husband, father and grandfather. In the words of his wife, Chester Walker was a person that everyone would fall in love with when they met him.

