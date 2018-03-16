2018 National Rafting Championships to Be Held on New and Gauley Rivers

LANSING– The United States Rafting Association (USRA) has announced that the 2018 National Rafting Championships will be held in West Virginia on the New and Gauley Rivers.

This event will be the qualifier for the World Rafting Championship to be held on the Tully River in Australia in May, 2019.

“We are thrilled USRA has selected West Virginia to host this prestigious whitewater event”, said Mike Cassiday, Event Organizer, and local resident. “The New and Gauley Rivers offer some of the best whitewater rafting in the world – it’s the perfect stage for an event of this caliber!”

Athletes from across the United States will compete as teams of six in a variety of timed races including sprint, head-to-head, slalom, and downriver events. Youth (15-19 years), Junior (15-23 years), Masters (40+ years), and Open classes will be offered.

Event dates are September 4-8, 2018 including two practice days, and three competition days. Spectator access will be available for most events.

Registration will be opening soon, and more details will be released as they become available.

