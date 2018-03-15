2018 Bracket Challenge is Underway – Sponsored by R+R Comfort Systems

WOAY – Thanks to all who entered the 2018 WOAY Bracket Challenge, sponsored by R+R Comfort Systems.

We had 26 entries in this year’s Tournament Challenge pool on ESPN.com, and the winning entry will receive a $200 VISA gift card.

Marshall plays Wichita State at 1:30 PM Friday in San Diego, with West Virginia playing Murray State immediately afterward. If the Thundering Herd and Mountaineers both win Friday, they’d face each other on Sunday, their first basketball meeting since the 2015-16 season.

Best of luck to all our entries!

Comments