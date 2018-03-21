2018 Boys Class A All-State Basketball Teams

WOAY – The Class A boys all-state basketball teams were announced Wednesday, with the players being selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
FIRST TEAM – Isaiah Morgan (Ravenswood, captain), Cade Ullman (Parkersburg Catholic), Brent Price (Wheeling Central), Tyler May (Tug Valley), Jay Moore (Greater Beckley Christian), Owen Gainer (Wheeling Central), Gabe Zummo (Notre Dame), Stephen Dawson (Ravenswood)
SECOND TEAM – Taylor Jarrell (Van, captain), Spencer Dean (Valley), Nick Gipson (Valley), Joseph Zini (Trinity), Noah Minor (Midland Trail), Griffin Phillips (Tyler Consolidated), Mason Layne (Tug Valley), Robby Williams (Charleston Catholic)
THIRD TEAM – Noah Midkiff (Greenbrier West, captain), Robert Milliken (Cameron), Tyler Gray (Webster County), Jonathan Blankenship (Tug Valley), Chance Potter (Greater Beckley Christian), Cullen Cutright (Williamstown), Landon Ridgeway (Paw Paw), Leo Herrick (Magnolia)
AREA PLAYERS RECEIVING HONORABLE MENTION – Devon Brooks (Montcalm), DeMoni Edwards (Mount View), Adam Falbo (Valley), Jared Gladwell (Meadow Bridge), Aaric Gross (Mount View), Nathan Hanshew (Midland Trail), Jacob Holliday (Richwood), Collin O’Dell (Greenbrier West), Riley O’Dell (Greenbrier West), Andrew Richmond (Summers County), Luke Vass (Fayetteville)