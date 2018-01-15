WEST VIRGINIA STATE POLICE ACCELERATED CADET PROGRAM

The 66th Cadet Class testing dates are:

Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 0900 hours

Monday, January 22, 2018 at 0900 hours

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 0900 hours

Friday, January 26, 2018 at 0900 hours

The West Virginia State Police will be testing for State Troopers on above dates. This process is for applicants that are certified law enforcement officers. Applicants should report to the West Virginia State Police Academy in Dunbar on date of choice and bring a completed Application for West Virginia State Trooper and a completed West Virginia State Trooper Supplemental Employment Application (unless either form is already on file), valid photo ID, running shoes, and appropriate exercise attire. Applicants will be required to pass a written examination after passing the physical ability examination. The applicants successfully passing the Physical Ability examination and written examination, will be required to take a suitability examination. The target date to begin the Cadet class is September 10, 2018. The accelerated cadet class offers a streamlined academy training period and experienced troopers to field duty in a shorter timeframe. More information on can be found on our website www.wvsp.gov.

Comments

Like this: Like Loading...