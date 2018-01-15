Sullivan Raod Boil Water Notice

BECKLEY – Beckley Water Company has issued a precautionary boil water advisory effective immediately for Sullivan Rd., Violet Lane, Tank Branch Rd. and Burmeister Ave. including all side streets. This notice is being issued due to a broken main line.

CONDITIONS INDICATE THERE IS A CHANCE THE WATER MAY BE CONTAMINATED. WATER QUALITY TESTING HAS NOT OCCURRED TO CONFIRM OR DENY THE PRESENCE OF CONTAMINATION IN YOUR WATER.

What should I do?

​DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING FIRST.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What happened? What is being done?

Beckley Water crews are working to reestablish normal conditions and we will inform our customers when you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the issue as soon as possible.

For more information, please contact Beckley Water Company customer service at 304-255-5121 or 304-763-2691. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline 1-800-426-4791.

​Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

This notice is being sent to you by BECKLEY WATER COMPANY.

PWSID# WV3304104​Date distributed 1-14-18

