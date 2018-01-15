Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Second body found after vehicle sinks in West Virginia flood

By Jan 15, 2018, 00:57 am

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia authorities say a second body has been found after a vehicle sank in floodwaters.

Media outlets report the body of 56-year-old Robert Smith Jr. was recovered Saturday in Laurel Creek outside Parkersburg. Smith’s daughter, 18-year-old Topanga Smith, was recovered from the vehicle on Friday.

Waverly volunteer fire chief Dennis McAtee says Robert Smith’s body was located about a mile from where the vehicle had been found in the water.

Sheriff Steve Stephens has said there were no signs of a crash. The creek was swollen following significant rains that crossed through the state.

