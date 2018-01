GILES Co., Va. (WSET) – Roanoke Regional Hazmat teams are at the scene of a train derailment in Giles County.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office received the call about the accident at 3132 Eggleston River Rd. Monday, at 8:32 a.m..

No injuries have been reported so far, according to sheriff’s office.

There are officers on scene and fire departments from Pembroke and Eggleston are also assisting.

Comments

Like this: Like Loading...