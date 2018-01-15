Oak Hill man arrested for stabbing brother in the arm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man has been arrested on felony charges of malicious wounding and domestic battery.

On January 14, 2018, Deputies were dispatched to 759 Greentown Loop Rd., outside the city limits of Oak Hill. The 911 caller stated there was a male, who was having a medical emergency. The dispatcher could here an altercation through a open 911 line.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male walking in front of the residence. He would not respond to commands, but was able to be detained without incident. This male was identified as Jesse Dakota Nelson, 22 years old. Nelson at first acted belligerent and delusional and appeared to have blood on his forehead. Nelson stated he did not remember anything, the last thing he remembered was smoking marijuana.

The investigation showed that Nelson went into his brothers room and fell to the floor appearing to have a seizure. An altercation with his brother pursued when Nelson grabbed a knife and threatened his mother and during the altercation, stabbed his brother in the arm. While attempting to locate an ID for Jesse Nelson a multicolor smoking bowl with a clump of marijuana, several unmarked pill bottles with unidentified pills and a digital scale were all in plain view in Jesse Nelson’s room.

Nelson was taken into custody without incident and charged with malicious wounding, domestic battery, domestic assault, and simple possession and transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arrignment today.

Comments

Like this: Like Loading...