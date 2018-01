MCDUNN , W.V. (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident in the McDunn area of Fayette County.

Officials tell WOAY that one truck has slid off of Armstrong Creek Road and into an embankment.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported or what caused the accident. It was likely due to icy road but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

