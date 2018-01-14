The Flu Has Arrived In West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- This time of the year means flu season and health officials say it has already been a bad strain.

There has been a ten percent rise of flu cases over the last two weeks at MedExpress centers in West Virginia.

Out of the eighteen states serviced by MedExpress, West Virginia has had the second highest number of flu cases reported so far, according to WV Metro News.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, health officials say that we are in a flu epidemic and the virus is continuing to spread throughout the nation.

The flu season typically peaks from December until March.

