Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home News The Flu Has Arrived In West Virginia
NewsNewsWatchState

The Flu Has Arrived In West Virginia

By Jan 14, 2018, 03:06 am

258
0

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- This time of the year means flu season and health officials say it has already been a bad strain.

 

There has been a ten percent rise of flu cases over the last two weeks at MedExpress centers in West Virginia.

 

Out of the eighteen states serviced by MedExpress, West Virginia has had the second highest number of flu cases reported so far, according to WV Metro News.

 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, health officials say that we are in a flu epidemic and the virus is continuing to spread throughout the nation.

 

The flu season typically peaks from December until March.

Comments

comments

Previous PostFayette County Sheriff's Department Helps Donate Blood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

Contact Info

Address:
WOAY-TV
7113 Legends HWY, Oak Hill, WV 25901
Phone: (304) 469-3361
%d bloggers like this: