Putnam County Deputies Looking For Home Confinement Escapee

By Jan 14, 2018, 17:09 pm

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.V. (WOAY) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman who escaped home confinement Friday.

On Friday, January 12, 2018 at approximately 12:30, Kelsi Shamblin cut her bracelet and ran from recovery point in Charleston. Kelsi was currently on bond with one count of Daytime Burglary. Kelsi is 5′-3″, 130lbs with brown hair and green eyes. If you have seen Kelsi Shamblin or if you know her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriffs Department at (304)586-0246.

**Released by Sheriff Steve Deweese **

