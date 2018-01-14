Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
UPDATE: Power Pole And Lines Down In Beaver

By Jan 14, 2018, 04:44 am

UPDATE: (1/14/17 at 12:05)

Sullivan Road is closed at this time to clear the power pole and lines that are down.

——————————

BEAVER (WOAY) – Emergency crews are reporting that a power pole is snapped in half and power lines are down on Sullivan Road in Beaver.

Dispatchers say Beaver Fire Department came upon a power pole snapped in half and power lines down in the roadway of the 900 block of Sullivan Road. Power is still on in the area.

Stay with WOAY for more information when it becomes available.

