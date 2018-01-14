Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Police Looking For Missing 15 Year Old Boy From Nicholas County

By Jan 14, 2018, 02:52 am

NICHOLAS COUNTY (WOAY) – State Police need your help locating a missing teenager.

The West Virginia State Police Releases the following information: Michael Dillard who is 15 year old white male is missing. He is approximately 5’11”, weighing 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Dillard is missing from the Calvin area in Nicholas county, WV

Last seen on Friday, January 12, 2018 at approximately 5 pm at his residence wearing an orange/rust colored jacket with blue jeans and red shoes. Please contact the law enforcement if seen at 304-872-0800 (State Police Dispatch) or 911.

The investigating officer is Trooper Tincher of the State Police Richwood Detachment.

