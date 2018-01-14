New Year, New You With A Free Health Screening

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- A local store in Beckley hosted a free health screening event for members and residents.

Sam’s Club offered free health screenings to start off the new year in a healthy style.

Those who participated were able to be screened for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, vision and hearing.

“With the new year, we are always looking at health and fitness and it’s a good time for people to come out and get a good idea of what their health looks like,” said Charles Kinnson, Hearing Specialist at Sam’s Club.

If you missed the health screening today, Sam’s Club will be offering more health screenings during the year. Sam’s Club always offers free hearing and vision screening during their regular business hours.

