OAK HILL (WOAY) – Emergency crews have responded to a house fire in Oak Hill.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that at around 10:40 a call came in on Sutton Place of a house fire.

Oak Hill, Loop Creek, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, and Boomer Fire Departments responded.

Right now it is not known what caused the fire or if any injuries have occurred.

Stay wih WOAY for further updates.

Comments

Like this: Like Loading...