Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Helps Donate Blood

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One local Sheriff’s Department helped to give back to the community with a blood drive.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department came together with the American Red Cross to encourage people to donate blood for those in need.

Over thirty-one pints of blood were collected today with the help of the community and the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Mike Fridley shared the importance of hosting the event. “One pint of blood could save three adults and six children and that’s what it is about. Just me saying that, gives me chills. Since 10 a.m. this morning, it has been non stop,” said Sheriff Fridley.

Jerry Drennen, who donated blood, shared how it felt when he donated. “After the paper work, it’s easy. You just lay there and let them draw out the blood,” said Drennen.

American Red Cross is always looking for blood donors. If you are interested, you can look online for a local donation center or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

