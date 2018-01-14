Chase Litton to Declare for NFL Draft

WOAY – Marshall quarterback Chase Litton announced Sunday that he will forgo his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.
In three years in Huntington, the Tampa native passed for 8,332 yards and 72 touchdowns – ranking in the top five in both of those categories and in completions. He made his debut in the third week of the 2015 season, throwing for 270 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Norfolk State.
In 2017, Litton passed for 3,115 yards (the 10th Herd quarterback with a 3,000-yard season) and 25 touchdowns, as Marshall went 8-5 and beat Colorado State in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.
Head coach Doc Holliday said in a statement, “We thank Chase for his contribution to Marshall Football and wish him the best of luck moving forward.”
The 2018 NFL Draft begins April 26 in Arlington, Texas. Marshall’s 2018 season begins September 1st at Miami University.