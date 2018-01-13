West Virginia lawmakers addressing child sex abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some West Virginia lawmakers say they’ll introduce legislation intended to better protect children from sex abuse following a task force report indicating one in 10 are victims before they turn 18.

The group’s recommendations include training all public school personnel to recognize and respond to suspected abuse and clarifying the state’s mandatory reporting laws.

Others are strengthening screening for child-service professionals, coordinating various resources and strengthening schools’ capacity to provide prevention education in grades K-12.

House Education Committee Chairman Paul Espinosa and Senate Education Committee Chairman Kenny Mann say they’re working to draft related legislation and get it enacted this year.

They co-chair the task force established in 2015.

