Home Confinement Escapee Has Been Captured

BOONE COUNTY (WOAY) – A man who escaped home confinement has been captured.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department tells WOAY that Clinton Williams was captured early Saturday in the Bloomingrose area.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.

ORGINIAL STORY (1/12/18)-

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Clinton Williams for escaping from home confinement on 01-10-2018 from the Artie area of Raleigh County.

Williams was on home confinement for domestic battery. Williams is 43 yoa, is 6-01 tall, weighs 230 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair. Williams has made threats to do harm to family members and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows where Williams is located or sees him please call 911 immediately. Williams may now be in the Boone County area and was last seen in Marmet and Kanawha City areas.

