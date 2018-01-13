Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Family escapes propane tank explosion

By Jan 13, 2018, 16:13 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A 1,000-gallon (3,800-liter) propane tank exploded at a West Virginia family’s home, but no one was injured.

WCHS-TV reports three family members narrowly escaped the explosion Friday morning by running from the area after smelling gas in their living room.

Pinch Volunteer Fire Chief David Wagoner says firefighters arrived on the scene to check on the gas leak, but weren’t even able to use their gas monitors before the tank exploded.

Secondary blasts briefly kept them from tackling the flaming two-story home. The family is now staying with neighbors.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating.

